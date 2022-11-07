Global Ship Lease (GSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.69 million. On average, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 4.5 %

GSL stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $651.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 265.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 111.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

