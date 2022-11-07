Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,608,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 923,750 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 130.1% in the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $20.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

