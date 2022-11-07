GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $303.00 Average PT from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNNDY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $196.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.03.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

