GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.28.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.