Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 297,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 92,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
