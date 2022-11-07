Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

GWLIF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

