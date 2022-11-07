Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GWO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Great-West Lifeco from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.00.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance
Shares of GWO stock opened at C$30.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 22.90 and a current ratio of 26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.88. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.99 and a 52 week high of C$41.50.
Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.
