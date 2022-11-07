Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GWO. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$30.09 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$27.99 and a 12-month high of C$41.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

About Great-West Lifeco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.16%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

