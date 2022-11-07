Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Greif Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $68.68 on Friday. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10.

Insider Activity

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $292,434.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,244,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,207,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,405. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

