Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.19 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 186.25% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCMG. Bank of America began coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

