GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in GSK by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in GSK by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in GSK by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($20.81) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.69) to GBX 1,850 ($21.39) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($17.92) to GBX 1,650 ($19.08) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.23) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,658.33.

Shares of GSK opened at $32.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

