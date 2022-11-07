Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $111.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GH. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $119.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 121.35%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

