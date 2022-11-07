H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The stock has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

