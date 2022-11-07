H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEOGet Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The stock has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.