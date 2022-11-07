H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
H2O Innovation Price Performance
H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The stock has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00.
H2O Innovation Company Profile
Featured Articles
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.