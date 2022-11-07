Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

Insider Transactions at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,946,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,176.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,333,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.