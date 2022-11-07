Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 4,454 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.05% of ArcBest worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $73.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.78.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

