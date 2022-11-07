Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Trading Up 8.5 %

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.86 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

