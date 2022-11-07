Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 2.7 %

Stryker stock opened at $210.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

