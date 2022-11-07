Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSN opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

