Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $128.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

