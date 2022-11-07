Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

Shares of NOW opened at $361.75 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $702.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.34.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,888,017. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

