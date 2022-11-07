Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.04 Million Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $117,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,166 shares of company stock worth $2,155,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $82.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average is $89.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

