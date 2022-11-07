Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $212.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

