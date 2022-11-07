Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.10.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $348.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $706.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

