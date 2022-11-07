Hancock Whitney Corp Has $686,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $227.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

