Hancock Whitney Corp Has $713,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $81.07 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

