Hancock Whitney Corp Has $735,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Diodes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,578,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Diodes by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,187,000 after purchasing an additional 390,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Diodes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,447,000 after buying an additional 80,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

