Hancock Whitney Corp Has $774,000 Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $55.99 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. William Blair cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.