Hancock Whitney Corp Has $982,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $136.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.60. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

