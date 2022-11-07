Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $60.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $354,423.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,431.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

