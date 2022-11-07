Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 588 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,884 shares of company stock worth $660,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

IRM opened at $49.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.