Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 195.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Roche by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 135,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 20.3% in the second quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 26.1% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,010,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of RHHBY opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Roche

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

