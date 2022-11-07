Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,275,000 after buying an additional 168,727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,709,000 after purchasing an additional 956,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,984,000 after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,853,000 after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $67.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.32 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

