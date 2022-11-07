Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 12,686 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,950 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,686 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.