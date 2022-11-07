Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 161 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 681.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American States Water by 100.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Trading Up 1.4 %

American States Water Announces Dividend

NYSE:AWR opened at $88.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $103.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 71.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American States Water from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

