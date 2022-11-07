Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 178 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 240.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 932,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,851,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

