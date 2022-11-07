Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 198 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,456 shares of company stock worth $50,276,173 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $142.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

