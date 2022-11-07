Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,072 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

