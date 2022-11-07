Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,004 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 39.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $260.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.07.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

