Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $1.29 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

