Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ AMD opened at $62.19 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
