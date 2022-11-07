HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.05

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.05 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 2,332.45 ($26.97), with a volume of 21815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,235 ($25.84).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,181.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a current ratio of 143.41.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

(Get Rating)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.