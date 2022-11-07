Hardwoods Distribution (HDI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Hardwoods Distribution to post earnings of C$1.84 per share for the quarter.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$893.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$816.41 million.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$25.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$606.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$22.66 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.47.

Hardwoods Distribution Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDI. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.10.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

