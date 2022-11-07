Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Harvia Oyj Price Performance

Harvia Oyj stock opened at 59.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 59.20. Harvia Oyj has a 52-week low of 59.20 and a 52-week high of 59.20.

About Harvia Oyj

Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. The company provides sauna heaters, sauna rooms, hot tubs, control units, and steam generators; sauna heater spare parts, sauna stones, steam room elements, infrared components, sound and lighting solutions, and water hygiene products; and sauna accessories, such as sauna scents, buckets, and ladles, as well as thermometers and sauna textiles.

