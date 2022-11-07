Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Harvia Oyj Price Performance
Harvia Oyj stock opened at 59.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 59.20. Harvia Oyj has a 52-week low of 59.20 and a 52-week high of 59.20.
About Harvia Oyj
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvia Oyj (HRVFF)
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for Harvia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.