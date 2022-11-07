HCI Group (HCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.57 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCI Group Price Performance

NYSE:HCI opened at $35.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $322.91 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.80. HCI Group has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $139.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -96.39%.

In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente bought 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 694 shares in the company, valued at $40,467.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 110,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

About HCI Group

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

