Head to Head Comparison: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) & Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Comerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Comerica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bank First pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Comerica has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 1 0 3.00 Comerica 2 6 12 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank First and Comerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bank First currently has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Comerica has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.90%. Given Comerica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than Bank First.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 34.15% 14.78% 1.60% Comerica 30.73% 16.56% 1.16%

Risk and Volatility

Bank First has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank First and Comerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $121.90 million 5.41 $45.44 million $5.61 15.76 Comerica $3.02 billion 2.94 $1.17 billion $7.55 9.00

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Comerica beats Bank First on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. The Retail Bank segment includes small business banking and personal financial services, which consist of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking, and brokerage services. The Finance segment consists of the corporation’s securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other category includes the income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequent nature that are

