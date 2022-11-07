Head-To-Head Contrast: Valens (VLNS) vs. Its Competitors

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Valens to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Valens and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Valens Competitors 187 525 720 41 2.42

Valens currently has a consensus target price of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 183.53%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 155.92%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million -$39.11 million -0.29 Valens Competitors $265.37 million -$80.24 million -9.86

This table compares Valens and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Valens’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valens. Valens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Valens Competitors 476.01% -6.37% 113.35%

Summary

Valens competitors beat Valens on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

