Head to Head Review: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) vs. Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Maverix Metals and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 113.29%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of 2.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.57%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Vizsla Silver.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $45.90 million 10.79 $24.07 million $0.08 42.01 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million N/A N/A

This table compares Maverix Metals and Vizsla Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 20.33% 4.67% 4.39% Vizsla Silver N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

