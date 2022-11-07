Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CDDRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Headwater Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.44 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

