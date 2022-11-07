HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Price Target Raised to SEK 110

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from SEK 108 to SEK 110 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HXPLF opened at $9.75 on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Read More

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.