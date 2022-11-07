HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Price Target Raised to SEK 110

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from SEK 108 to SEK 110 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of HXPLF opened at $9.75 on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.
About HEXPOL AB (publ)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEXPOL AB (publ) (HXPLF)
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.