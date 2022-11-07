Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $32.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,364,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,940,000 after purchasing an additional 413,789 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIW opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.66.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

