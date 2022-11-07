Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $32.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.43.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of HIW opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
